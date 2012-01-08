LONDON (AP) -- Elton John is writing his first book, a personal account of the AIDS crisis.

The musician says "Love is the Cure: Ending the Global Aids Epidemic" will include memories of friends who died of AIDS-related illnesses, including Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.

RELATED: Stars Who Came Out of the Closet

British publisher Hodder & Stoughton says the book will be published in July along with an audio book read by the British pop star. The U.S. publisher is Little, Brown Book Group.

RELATED: Elton and More Famous First-Time Dads

Proceeds will go to the Elton John's AIDS Foundation.

John said Monday the book would ask why more is not being done to cure the disease.

RELATED: Elton John Records Wake-Up Call For Astronauts

He said AIDS "is a disease that must be cured not by a miraculous vaccine, but by changing hearts and minds, and through a collective effort to break down social barriers."