He's been gone for 34 years, but Elvis Presley's legacy remains.

Proving just how much of an impact he left, fans from all over the world including Brazil and Japan flocked to Graceland in Memphis, TN to pay tribute to the music legend on the anniversary of his death Tuesday.

Close to 20,000 mourners came to the estate, where Presley lived and where he is buried in the meditation garden, on Monday night to hold a candlelight vigil for the fallen star. Even more are expected to come to pay their respects. The singer died there in 1977 from a heart attack at the age of 42.

A message from his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, was read to the gathered masses. "Thank you so much for being here and continuing to honor the legacy of my father," she said. "Your ongoing love and support mean very much to me and my family." She also promised to attend next year to commemorate the 35th anniversary of his death.

Even decades after his death, he remains one of the highest earning celebrities. According to Forbes, his estate earned $60 million in 2010.

