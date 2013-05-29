LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors hearing a lawsuit against AEG Live are seeing emails in which top executives at the concert promoter express concerns about Michael Jackson's health in the singer's final days.

The messages were displayed Wednesday during testimony from AEG Live co-CEO Paul Gongaware. At one point, he had sent his boss's assistant a message saying preparations for Jackson's "This Is It" shows were giving him nightmares.

Gongaware is testifying in a negligent hiring lawsuit filed by Jackson's mother against AEG. She claims the company failed to properly investigate the doctor convicted of causing her son's June 2009 death.

Randy Phillips, the top-ranking executive at AEG Live LLC, also indicated in another message that the company was running out of time to get Jackson prepared for the concerts.

AEG has denied wrongdoing.