There will be beauty: Thy name is Emily Blunt.

A fancy-dress ball on the deck of the Titanic? Or a firm bet on the future of civilization? Amid gloom and disaster the current haute couture collections may be more vital than ever, according to Vanity Fair. Britain's most gorgeous young thespian, Emily Blunt (next seen in "The Young Victoria"), dons some of the season's most extravagant creations in the latest edition of the magazine.

In times like these, couture is a bet on the future, on galas, grand entrances, and extravagant gestures. With Emily as muse, Vanity Fair showcases the winners from the Paris collections in the May 2009 issue. Check out the elegant slideshow here.

*Vanity Fair photographs by Michael Roberts