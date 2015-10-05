There it is! After officially becoming a citizen of the United States this past summer, Emily Blunt has opened up about the real reasons she did so. And they all had to do with taxes.

"It's mainly for tax reasons," the actress told the Sunday Times' Style. "I didn't want to renounce my Queen."

"It's simply because I live there, and have done for seven years," Emily further explained why she felt it important to become a citizen. "My husband is American, my daughter is American: I will continue to live there, and that's where my life is. It felt better to embrace it, and it's certainly a more protected position for me to be in."

British-born Emily married "The Office" actor John Krasinski in 2010 and the two welcomed a daughter to their family in 2014.

But her candid explanation for becoming a U.S. citizen comes on the heels of backlash of other comments she's made about her new American status.

After watching one of the Republican debates, Emily Blunt told The Hollywood Reporter: "I became an American citizen recently, and that night, we watched the Republican debate, and I thought, 'This was a terrible mistake. What I have done?'"

The actress received quite a bit of backlash and said she was joking and didn't mean to offend anyone.