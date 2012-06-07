It's been nearly three years since she tied the knot, but Emily Blunt still feels like a newlywed.

In the June issue of Manhattan, the 29-year-old Brit opens up about life with The Office's John Krasinski, 32.

"This is what I find difficult about talking about my marriage: It's hard to sum up something that's so vital and means everything to you in a sound bite. Do you know what I mean? All I can say is that it's an effing blast," Blunt says. "It's just great, and I'm so happy."

The actors -- whose A-list wedding guests included George Clooney, Meryl Streep and Jimmy Kimmel -- are keen on having kids, according to Blunt.

"We want to have children; I just don't know when yet," the Your Sister's Sister star tells Manhattan. "I'm just not sure about the timing of all of that. We're both from big families, so I think it's something we want."

Earlier this year, Blunt opened up to Us Weekly about how she and Krasinski keep their bond strong when work commitments force them to spend time apart.

"You talk, you e-mail, you do all of that. There is no magic answer," Blunt told Us. "It's just the way anyone else would do it. You do your best and make it a priority."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Emily Blunt: My Marriage to John Krasinski Is "An Effing Blast!"