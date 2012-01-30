Brighten up, Hollywood!

At the 2012 SAG Awards in Los Angeles Sunday, Emily Blunt stood out in a sea of dramatic black gowns -- not for showing a lot of leg a la Lea Michele, but for the bold, eye-popping color of her dress.

The Adjustment Bureau actress, 28, who stepped out at The Shrine Auditorium with her hubby John Krasinski from The Office, rocked a jade chiffon, one-shoulder Oscar de la Renta gown from the designer's Resort 2012 collection that features a high slit up the left side.

While bright green hasn't been a go-to dress color for awards season thus far, it has been the choice shade for dazzling statement jewelry.

At the 2012 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills January 15, stars like Julianne Moore, Debra Messing and Julianna Marguiles stunned in eye-catching emerald earrings.

