Although rumors have been swirling for months, it's now official: Emily Maynard and Brad Womack of 'The Bachelor' Season 15 have called off their engagement.

Last month it was reported that Emily had returned her ring to Brad, but only now has she decided to expose the real status of their engagement, and put an end to the media attention their relationship has received. Maynard told People, "Just because we love each other doesn't mean we're right for each other," while Womack stated, "The demise of our relationship was completely my fault."

In this emotional time, Emily is eager to "move on and get back to normal." She will appear in an interview with Chris Harrison scheduled to air during the July 11 episode of "The Bachelorette."

Womack, 38, proposed on the season finale, and the wedding date was said to be set for March 14. However, this date was later postponed. In a statement to ET, the couple described the time after their engagement as "a bumpy couple of months." "He's got a bit of a temper," the single mom, 25, told 'The Bachelor' host Chris Harrison at the time.

