NEW YORK (AP) -- Emily Maynard's courtship with Jef Holm may have played out on national TV on ABC's "The Bachelorette," but whether their wedding will be televised is still up in the air.

"I never in a million years thought I'd be the Bachelorette, so I've learned never say never, especially in public," Maynard said in an interview.

On Sunday's finale, the 26-year-old Maynard revealed she chose Holm, a 27-year-old entrepreneur from Salt Lake City, over racecar driver Arie Luyendyk Jr., the son of Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk.

If the couple do decide to marry on television, they won't be the first "Bachelor" or "Bachelorette" couple to do so.

Trista and Ryan Sutter's wedding was televised in a three-part special in 2003. Jason and Molly Mesnick, of "The Bachelor," also taped their 2010 nuptials for TV.

One thing Maynard and Holm do have planned is to end their long-distance relationship as soon as possible. Holm says he's hoping to move to Charlotte, N.C., in August in time for Maynard's daughter, Ricki, to go back to school.

"I want to get there and hang out with her and get into daily life with her and with Emily. Figure it out together," said Holm. "And then plan a wedding from there. And figure out where we want to go, whether it's moving together as a family or staying there. We want to get into the family routine."

Ricki's father is late NASCAR driver Ricky Hendrick, who died in a plane crash in 2004.

