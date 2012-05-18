Courtney Robertson she isn't!

Emily Maynard just began her stint as ABC's new Bachelorette, but the single mom insists she won't follow in the footsteps of Ben Flajnik's brash Bachelor fiancee Robertson and flaunt her bikini bod in primetime.

Meeting her 25 sexy suitors on Monday's premiere, Maynard, 26, has pledged to "live in the moment" with each potential love match -- all while maintaining her modesty and Southern charm, of course. "I wouldn't get into a hot tub with a guy on the first date in my normal everyday life," Maynard reasoned to reporters during a Thursday conference call, "So I sure as hell am not going to do it on The Bachelorette!"

Still, the single mom to daughter Ricki, 6, insists she's far from a shrinking violet. "People that know me know that I am feisty and I am sassy, and know that it takes a little bit for me to really feel comfortable," said the reality star, who broke off her engagement to Brad Womack in 2011. "I have never been called boring before in my life. That's for sure."

Just as viewers tuned into Monday's premiere with preconceived notions of Maynard, the reality star explained that her suitors started off with similar feelings. "All the guys came in having this one image of me in their head, but as time went on…they all said the same thing: 'You are nothing like we thought you [were] going to be.' I hope that's a good thing!" she said.

Speaking of her men, Maynard admitted she was turned off by a few of the outlandish introductions her costars made on Monday's premiere.

Among those men who started off on the wrong foot: 27-year-old luxury brand consultant Kalon, who made a flashy grand entrance via helicopter to greet Maynard. "Anybody that knows me knows I would take a classic pickup truck over a brand new Ferrari any day, so if he was trying to impress me, he probably took the wrong approach," she explained. "But he's very unique and he is who he is."

That said, Maynard insists first impressions aren't everything. "The guys were completely out of their element and I was not super comfortable just yet [on the premiere], but even some of the guys that didn't make the strongest first impression on me really surprised me [in the end]."

