Emily Maynard is a bachelorette once more. The single mom, 25, ran errands in her native Charlotte, North Carolina late last week -- and the only ring on her finger was her key ring.

Indeed, Maynard has returned her engagement ring -- Brad Womack slipped it on her finger during the "Bachelor" finale -- to ABC, a show insider confirms to Us Weekly. "It's completely over now," the source tells Us.A second source previously told Us Weekly that the duo ended their relationship "two weeks ago," shortly after Maynard flew to Womack's native Austin, Tex. in a last-ditch attempt to smooth things over.

And Maynard was the one to initiate the final split, a third insider revealed, adding that long-distance pressures grew too intense."Emily is happy in Charlotte [North Carolina] and is not moving to Austin with [her 5-year-old daughter] Ricki," the insider tells Us. "She is content."

Bar-owner Womack, 38, isn't taking the news so good. "Brad keeps drunk-dialing her," a fourth pal said. "Brad is such a loser."

