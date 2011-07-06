Emily Maynard's future is looking rosy!

Brad Womack's "Bachelor" ex, 25, is angling to become the next star of ABC's spin-off series, "The Bachelorette," less than a month after splitting from Womack, 38.

"She hasn't officially signed on yet, but it looks like a done deal," a source tells the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands Wednesday.

Though the single mom to 6-year-old Ricki has said appearing on the series was "the last thing on my mind," the insider tells Us that Maynard wants to use her stint on the show to jump-start a broadcast career. "She wants to be famous," the source says of the aspiring TV host.

In addition to boosting her profile, Maynard seems eager to move on from Womack.

"He has issues, and you could tell from the start that it was never going to work with Emily," another insider says. Still, Maynard tried her best, a pal tells Us: "She gave it everything she had."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL.COM &MSN

Where are they now: Men and women of 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette'

Romance Report for May 2

More on 'Bachelorette' star DeAnna

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM

Watch Brad propose to Emily on The Bachelor

Brad meets Emily's daughter for the first time

Brad Womack 'drunk dials' Emily after messy split