Emily Maynard clearly hasn't forgiven Kalon McMahon.

On Thursday, ABC announced that luxury brand consultant McMahon, 27, has joined the cast of Bachelor Pad 3, where he will compete against previous Bachelor and Bachelorette constants Lindzi Cox, 27, Erica Rose, 29, and Tony Pieper, 30 (among others). Bachelor Pad 2 winner Michael Stagliano, 27, will also return to defend his title.

Unfortunately, not everyone will be tuning in. Single mom Maynard won't be "watching" her former suitors compete for the $250,000 prize, she announced via Twitter Thursday. "The fact Kalon will ever be on any TV [show] again makes me want to stab my eyeballs out with dull pencils," she explained. "Too much?"

Maynard, 26, sent McMahon packing during the June 11 episode of The Bachelorette, after Doug Clerget informed her that the Houston, Texas native had been badmouthing her and her daughter Ricki, 6, to his fellow contestants.

"I want to go out there and rip his limbs off and beat him with them," Maynard fumed on-air. "I will never as long as I live let anyone speak ill of Ricki or any other kids I may have or husband I may have. I want to go West Virginia, hood rat, backwoods on his ass. That's how much I love my daughter."

When Maynard confronted McMahon, he refused to apologize and said his comments about her "baggage" were taken out of context. "If you'd asked me about Ricki you'd see that she's the furthest thing from baggage. Get the f-ck out!" Maynard seethed. "I'd love to hear you talk but not until I'm done. I got that line from you."

