Emily Maynard's time as ABC's Bachelorette is nearing its end, and on Monday's Men Tell All special, the 26-year-old single mom was able to reflect on the suitors she loved and lost -- and revealed her biggest regret so far this season.

No, it wasn't cussing out pompous Kalon McMahon, or falling hard for bad boy Ryan Bowers -- Maynard's biggest regret had to do with single dad Doug Clerget and an all-important group date rose.

Speaking to Clerget and a handful of her other suitors Monday on the Chris Harrison-hosted special, Maynard revealed that she kept kicking herself for not giving Clerget a rose after his group date with her in London. "I had a huge regret and I wish I would have given you the rose," she said, belatedly applauding Clerget's decision to tell her that McMahon was badmouthing her daughter Ricki, 7, behind her back. "I could be engaged to Kalon right now -- thank God for Doug!"

Speaking of 27-year-old luxury brand consultant McMahon -- who will appear on Bachelor Pad 3 starting July 23 -- Maynard had a few choice words for the man who referred to her pride and joy as "baggage" during the June 11 London-set episode.

Offering a half-hearted apology, McMahon said he regretted how his comments hurt Maynard. "Emily, obviously I would like to apologize for the way things transpired," he told Maynard, who threatened to go "West Virginia, hood rat, backwoods on his ass" at the time. "I'm sorry the way things worked out between us," McMahon continued. "I'm trying to use it as a growing experience in my future relationships and I really wish the best for you."

Without missing a beat, Maynard saw right through his apology. 'You, my dear, should be a politician, because that is the biggest load of s--t I've ever heard," she fumed. "The true sign of class and character is being able to say you're sorry and I just hope that you find faith in something bigger than your Prada shoes and your rented helicopter."

Having confronted her jilted suitors, Maynard can now focus on giving out her final rose to either Jef Holm or Arie Luyendyk on Sunday's finale.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Emily Maynard Reveals Her Biggest Bachelorette Regret