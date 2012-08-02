Forget a lavish, R&R vacation to celebrate their recent engagement: Bachelorette couple Emily Maynard and Jef Holm have traveled to Ghana on a charity mission, and are documenting their trip via Twitter.

Arriving in the African country last week with colleagues from Holm's People Water, Maynard, 26, came armed with toys, dolls and a desire to give back.

"I've had so many life changing experiences here in Ghana. Can't say thank you enough to @jefholm & @PeopleWater," Maynard tweeted Wednesday, along with an image of her and Holm touring the area where they funded the building of two water wells.

Holm was also quick to tweet about his fiancee's good deeds. "@emilymaynard brought hundreds of dolls & toys for kids to play with. She's the best," the 28-year-old -- who cofounded People Water, which markets purified water and donates an equal amount for every bottle sold to those in need.

In Africa with People Water cofounder Cody Barker and Creative Director Bronson Christensen, Holm and Maynard are intent on working to "change people's lives," Holm said July 26.

"I couldn't love [Emily] more. She's my best friend," gushed Holm, who'll soon be stepfather to Maynard's 7-year-old daughter Ricki.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Emily Maynard Tweets About "Life Changing" Experiences in Ghana