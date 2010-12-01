Eminem's "Recovery" was made complete on Wednesday night as the Recording Academy nominated the resurgent rapper for 10 awards, including the biggest prizes: album, song, and record of the year.

Bruno Mars was not far behind with seven nominations, and Lady Antebellum, Jay-Z and Lady Gaga all had six each.

Other key nominees included Cee Lo: His profane but profound "(Expletive) You" was nominated for record and song of the year.

Justin Bieber was among the nominees for best new artist.

The nominations were announced as part of the Grammy's hourlong nominations special from Club Nokia in Los Angeles, aired live on CBS.

