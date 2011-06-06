Eminem has taken aim at Lady Gaga by branding her a "male lady" in his new song.

The controversial rapper, who has previously mocked celebrities including Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera and Jessica Simpson in his lyrics, has now turned his attentions to today's most high profile pop star.

In the words of his latest track "The Kiss," Eminem references the hermaphrodite rumors which Gaga was forced to deny at the start of her career.

Eminem raps, "Tell Lady Gaga she can quit her job at the post office/ She's still a male lady."

The song is a collaboration with rapper Royce Da 5'9" for their "Bad Meets Evil" side-project.