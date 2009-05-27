NEW YORK (AP) -- Eminem's new album, "Relapse," has sold more copies in its first week of release than any other album this year.

Nielsen SoundScan says the Detroit rapper's first album in nearly five years sold 608,000 copies.

"Relapse" is Eminem's fifth straight No. 1 album. His last disc, 2004's "Encore," sold 711,000 in its first week though that was only across four days. It went on to sell 5.1 million copies.

Last week's chart topper, Green Day's "21st Century Breakdown," slid to No. 2, adding 166,000 copies sold to the 215,000 copies the band sold in its initial, abbreviated three-day sales week.

