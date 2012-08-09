NEW YORK (AP) -- Eminem, who battled an addiction to prescription drugs, thanked his fans at a New York concert for helping him get through dark times.

The 39-year-old told hundreds Thursday night that he "wouldn't have gotten out of that dark place without y'all" before he performed the Grammy-winning song "Not Afraid." He said the performance was "dedicated to anybody tonight who's been through personal struggles."

Eminem's addiction and climb to sobriety is detailed in his 2010 album "Recovery." It was that year's best-selling album.

At the Hammerstein Ballroom the rapper performed more than a dozen songs at an event for the watch brand G-Shock, including the hits "Lose Yourself," "Love the Way You Lie" and "The Real Slim Shady."

Hip-hop foursome Slaughterhouse opened for the Detroit-born rapper.