DETROIT (AP) -- Eminem plans to release an EP of new material that he recorded with fellow Detroit rapper Royce da 5'9".

The pair first worked together in the late 1990s, calling themselves Bad Meets Evil, with Royce da 5'9" as the "bad" and Eminem as the "evil" half of the duo.

One of the songs they recorded in those days, called "Bad Meets Evil," appeared on Eminem's major label debut, "The Slim Shady LP."

In a statement released Monday by Interscope Records, Eminem says he and his old friend "started hanging out again" and that it inevitably" led them "back into the studio."

The new material will be released June 14 on Shady/Interscope Records.

Interscope says the EP's title will be unveiled "soon."