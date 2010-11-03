Former Spice Girls singer-turned-TV presenter, Emma Bunton, is expecting another baby with her longtime partner, former Damage singer, Jade Jones.

The couple are already parents to a 3-year-old son, Beau.

Bunton announced the happy news in a post on her Twitter.com page, writing, "So our family grows, we are SO excited to announce we're having our 2nd baby and Beau's wish for a brother or sister has come true!"

