Emma Roberts found herself on the wrong side of the law in the early hours of Sunday, July 7, after she got into a fight with boyfriend Evan Peters in Montreal that left the American Horror Story actor with a bloody nose.

According to TMZ, the 22-year-old actress (her aunt is Hollywood veteran Julia Roberts) and Peters, 26, got into a heated argument earlier that evening that ended up with the pair physically assaulting one another.

The Montreal police were called to the hotel where the couple was staying after someone reported a disturbance in their room. Upon arrival, the site reports, police officials noted that Peters had a bloody nose and a bite mark, and Roberts was promptly arrested.

A source tells Us Weekly that Roberts "seemed fine" a few days after their argument. The couple have been dating since spring 2012.

The We're the Millers actress was released from jail several hours later after Peters said he did not want to press charges, another source tells Us.

Roberts and Peters will next be working together on the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Emma Roberts Arrested for Domestic Violence After Fight With Boyfriend Evan Peters