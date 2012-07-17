Emma Roberts is sooooo over Chord Overstreet, her on-and-off beau of less than a year.

The actress, 21, recently began seeing "American Horror Story" star Evan Peters, 25, sources tell Just Jared. "Emma and Evan have been dating for a few months and even worked together on the satirical comedy 'Adult World,'" one insider tells the site. (The film, also starring John Cusack and Cloris Leachman, is set for release in late 2012.)

PHOTOS: Emma Roberts' best red carpet looks

Roberts invited Peters to be her plus one when one of her stylists, Emily Current, tied the knot in Santa Barbara, Calif., on July 14. Other wedding attendees included Minka Kelly, 32, Mandy Moore, 28, and Ashley Tisdale, 27. Roberts tweeted that she "had the most lovely time" at the ceremony.

VIDEO: Emma Roberts sizzles on the Scream 4 red carpet

And it's no wonder why! According to Just Jared, Roberts and Peters "were holding hands and locking arms at the wedding and looked really cute."

PHOTOS: Emma Roberts' aunt Julia's best movie roles!

Roberts will soon begin filming the comedy "We're The Millers," starring Jason Sudeikis, 36, as a pot dealer who creates a fake family with Jennifer Aniston, 43, to move a huge shipment of marijuana across the country. "So happy to be a part of We're The Millers!" tweeted Roberts, who plays their fake daughter. "Dream come true to work with Jennifer Aniston!"

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Stars at Disneyland

Celebs Eating Ice Cream

Celebrities Undressed: Iffy Star Fashion Statements