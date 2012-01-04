Sarah Lawrence College will be without its most famous co-ed this semester -- Emma Roberts is deferring.

"She is taking time off to shoot two films," Roberts' rep tells Us Weekly.

PHOTOS: Emma's sexy wardrobe

The Scream 4 star and English lit major began her freshman year in September 2011. When Us spoke to Roberts in November, the 20-year-old actress admitted she struggled to balance her busy schedule.

"It's a lot," Roberts admitted. "It's more the traveling that's the hard part, the going back and forth. I was just in L.A. and now I'm here in New York, and now I have to go back to L.A."

PHOTOS: Embarrassing celebrity yearbook pictures

What made Roberts decide to pursue higher education? "I just wanted to get away from everything for awhile and try something new, explore some other stuff," she said.

VIDEO: Emma sizzles on the Scream 4 red carpet

Roberts -- who's still dating Glee's Chord Overstreet -- is slated to begin filming Spring Break (opposite Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez and James Franco) in early March.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly