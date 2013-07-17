Young love isn't always pretty. As previously reported, Emma Roberts was arrested on domestic violence charges in Montreal, Canada, on July 7 after a heated argument with boyfriend Evan Peters reportedly turned physical. "It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding. Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple are working together to move past it," reps for Roberts, 22, and Peters, 26, told Us Weekly in a statement.

PHOTOS: Emma's red carpet style

TMZ reported that the "American Horror Story" actor sustained a bloody nose and bite marks during the altercation, which took place in their hotel room. "Emma is very dramatic," one source tells Us of the "We're the Millers" actress, niece to superstar Julia Roberts, adding that she can get "wound up" during arguments. The July 7 episode, says the insider, went "way out of control."

PHOTOS: Celeb mug shots

"They're a couple young kids," adds a second source of the "inseparable" and openly affectionate pair, who've been dating since spring 2012. "Their romance is pretty extreme. They just behave in a way that's very passionate."

PHOTOS: Julia Roberts' evolution

This latest spat, doesn't mean the end of the road for the former "Adult World" co-stars, who next team up for season three of American Horror Story, currently shooting in New Orleans. "They will not break up," the first source insists. "When they are good, they are crazy in love."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Details on Emma Roberts' arrest

Emma Roberts at Coachella

Craziest celeb arrests