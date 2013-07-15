Emma Roberts has changed up her look yet again. The formerly brunette actress, 22, visited the Nine Zero One Salon in West Hollywood on Saturday, July 13. Colorist Seama Eftekhari transformed Roberts into a blonde, while salon co-owners Nikki Lee and Riawna Capri added lengthy extensions to the star's tresses.

"Time for a change," Roberts tweeted before her hair makeover. "Blondes have more fun." The New York native showed off her new look via Instagram, writing, "Nine Zero One worked their magic on me!"

Roberts next appears in the movie We're the Millers, costarring Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis. She has also been cast in FX's horror series, American Horror Story: Coven, opposite her real-life boyfriend Evan Peters.

The costar couple began dating in July 2012 after meeting on the set of the movie Adult World. "He was just so good in the movie and so cute -- it was just really fun," Roberts told Us Weekly during the film's press junket in New York City on Apr. 19. "I was such a fan of him in American Horror Story -- like obsessed with that show -- so I was really excited to get to work with him."

Peters, 26, had just as much praise for Roberts. "She's really talented, really professional and really fun to work with," he gushed. "We laugh a lot. It was a good lesson -- you can have a good time while shooting."

