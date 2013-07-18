Emma Roberts: If I mess up, I'll definitely be very sorry

By Chris Gardner

How's this for interesting timing: Days after news breaks of her arrest on domestic violence charges for allegedly roughing up her boyfriend, actor Evan Peters, Emma Roberts hits newsstands on the cover of Nylon, in which she dishes on her relationship and how she'd feel if she ever got in trouble. Yeah, about that.

Keep reading for Emma's timely thoughts on the above subjects as well as why her house is so messy ...

RELATED: Read more from Emma's cover story in Nylon

On her relationship with boyfriend Evan Peters:

"We first met at a dinner party, and then we worked together on a movie ['Adult World'], which we did not date during. We didn't get along, actually -- he wouldn't speak to me. But it turned out that we both liked each other, so months later, we started dating, which worked out for the best."

Keep clicking for more photos and quotes from Emma's Nylon cover ...