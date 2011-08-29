Emma Roberts will be hitting the books this fall.

PHOTOS: Emma's sexy red-carpet style

The 20-year-old "Scream 4" actress (currently dating ex-"Glee" star Chord Overstreet) will begin her freshman year at Sarah Lawrence in Bronxville, N.Y., when classes begin Sept. 5.

PHOTOS: Embarrassing celebrity yearbook pictures

The starlet told Just Jared she plans to study English literature and she "couldn't be more excited!"

VIDEO: Emma sizzles on the Scream 4 red carpet

Famous Sarah Lawrence alumni include Barbara Walters, Tea Leoni, Julianna Margulies, Holly Robinson Peete, Elisabeth Rohm, Kyra Sedgwick, Carly Simon, Yoko Ono, Vera Wang, Eric Mabius, Larisa Oleynik, Carrie Fisher, Robin Givens, Lauren Holly and the late Jill Clayburgh.