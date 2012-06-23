Emma Roberts is no stranger to major hair makeovers, but she's not quite sure about her latest 'do.

For her role in Empire State, costarring Liam Hemsworth, 22, and Nikki Reed, 24, Roberts was asked to get bangs. "I don't know what to do with them. I'm still like, 'Ugh, they're in my eyes!' I don't know what to do!" the actress told Us Weekly at the 2nd Annual Seventeen magazine "Pretty Amazing" finalists luncheon in NYC June 18.

Though she's still on the fence about her bangs, she doesn't totally hate them. "I kind of like them -- they're a fun change for summer," the 21-year-old admitted. "I think I'm going to cut them shorter and dye my hair after the movie's over."

There are two reasons why Roberts is ready to make another change: "I just want a fresh start and that way they can't do reshoots!" she laughed.

After production on Empire State wraps in New Orleans, Roberts' summer is pretty open. "I'll probably just hang out with friends and be in L.A.," she told Us. "And I really, really want to go to Hawaii at some point."

Directed by Dito Montiel, Empire State also stars Chris Diamantopoulos, Jerry Ferrara and Michael Angarano.

