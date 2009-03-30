Oh, the Kids' Choice Awards. The time when all the bright young teenage celebrities come together and prove that they're not only Hollywood heavyweights, but sophisticated, mature young people who are wise beyond their years. Until, of course, they pass love notes to each other.

In April's Teen Vogue, Emma Roberts was quoted saying, "I used to have a crush on Nick Jonas, but he's kind of making the rounds in Hollywood, and I don't know if I like that."

Potentially worried about her chances with the tween hearththrob, Emma was seen outside of the Pauley Pavillion, where the Kids' Choice Awards were hosted, writing a note to Nick apologizing. Paparazzi captured the note, reading, "Nick, I love you. Sorry about the quote." She then signed her name with a heart and her phone number.

We assume she then gave the note to her publicist who gave it to her agent, who gave it to his personal assistant, who gave it to his manager, who then delivered it to Nick. It's just like middle school, only with seven handlers and your love note ends up posted all over the internet.