As if dating Andrew Garfield and starring in two films with Ryan Gosling didn't make fans jealous enough! For the cover of Vanity Fair's Hollywood issue, Emma Stone gets to cuddle in bed sandwiched between Ben Affleck and Bradley Cooper.

Laying on either side of the 24-year-old actress under satin sheets, Affleck, 40, and Cooper, 38, lay their heads on Stone's shoulders while smiling for the camera. Making the threesome even more surreal? Affleck is dressed up in a bear costume and Cooper in a gorilla suit. Stone, however, keeps it classy in a powder blue gown.

Legendary lensman Bruce Weber photographed the three stars in a Godfather-themed photo shoot at Beverly Hills mansion. "It is the house where Robert Duvall, the consigliere to the Corleone family, arranges to have the recalcitrant movie producer who lives there wake up with his prize horse's head in his bed," Vanity Fair says, explaining the inspiration behind the animal costumes.

So, why did Stone, Affleck and Cooper get teamed up for the cover? The trio were chosen "based on their impressive, individual accomplishments over the past year," the magazine explains. "Affleck had triumphed with Argo, winning an Oscar nomination for best picture. Cooper had definitively established his acting magic in Silver Linings Playbook, which was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including his own for best actor. And Emma Stone had comfortably sustained her staying power as America's sweetheart with The Amazing Spider-Man."

Other stars who grace the pages of Vanity Fair's 19th annual Hollywood issue include Eddie Redmayne, Quvenzhane Wallis, Olivia Wilde, Kerry Washington, Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jonah Hill, Armie Hammer, Bella Heathcote, Ewan McGregor, Amy Adams, Jane Fonda, Selena Gomez and other stars.

