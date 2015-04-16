Out and about! A week after it was revealed that Emma Stone was "on a break" from longtime boyfriend Andrew Garfield, the actress has resurfaced.

Emma has been laying low — although she did go to Disneyland recently — but she came out in public on April 16, looking no worse for wear in West Hollywood, Calif.

The "Easy A" actress was spotted in her gym clothes after a morning workout, holding her wallet and a post-workout banana.

Early reports of Emma and Andrew's "break," not break up, said that long distance was getting in the way of their relationship. According to E!, Emma and Andrew are still on "very friendly terms," so a reconciliation isn't totally out of the question.

So you're saying there's a chance!