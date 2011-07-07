Emma Stone may be quietly dating her "Amazing Spider-Man" costar Andrew Garfield, but the 22-year-old actress has her eye on another Hollywood hottie: Mad Men's Christina Hendricks!

"It's a no-brainer," Stone tells The Advocate. "Everything about her does it for me. That's my kind of woman."

When Chelsea Handler jokingly asked Stone if she had a girlfriend during an appearance on Chelsea Lately, she couldn't help but laugh. "No, I don't have a girlfriend," Stone tells the mag. "But who knows? You love who you love."

The actress, who appears in three new movies this summer ("Friends With Benefits," "Crazy Stupid Love" and "The Help") also says she'd love to play a lesbian one day. "Send me over a good script," she says. "That sounds amazing."

On second thought, "Can I play a man?" Stone asks. "[Psycho actor] Anthony Perkins would be interesting, because it was kind of a secret thing."

