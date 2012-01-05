After a dramatic turn in The Help, Emma Stone is going back to her comedy roots with a starring role in the upcoming movie Little White Corvette.

The film follows a brother-sister duo as they travel to Miami to sell $1 million worth of cocaine they found in the trunk of their late father's car. Though Stone, 23, has been attached to the project since last summer, no costar has been announced.

Little White Corvette was written by Michael Diliberti, who also penned the script for the Jesse Eisenberg and Aziz Ansari comedy 30 Minutes or Less.

Stone has always preferred comedies over dramas, once telling Saturday Night Magazine: "I think I was drawn to comedy originally because when I was really young, by the time I was 8 I had seen movies like The Jerk, Animal House and Planes, Trains and Automobiles with my dad, and I knew them by heart."

"I loved them and my dad loved them, and we would laugh together, and I would think, 'This is love.' I just wanted to make people feel like that."

