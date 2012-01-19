Want to know the secret behind Emma Stone's money-making face? Turns out, it won't cost you!

The actress, who caught her rising star last year when she held lead roles in The Help and Crazy, Stupid Love, revealed to Style.com that rather than spending hundreds on her face moisturizer, she heads to the nearest supermarket instead.

"Not to brag, but I have a lot of allergies. I'm seriously allergic to everything," the comedic actress, 23, told the fashion and beauty website. "So I just use natural grapeseed oil ($5) from the grocery store on my face as moisturizer. After the shower, I pat it on, and then I'll use it throughout the day and at night. I pretty much smell like a grape all the time."

Besides using a moisturizer that can also double as a cooking ingredient, Stone, who signed on with Olivia Wilde to be a Revlon spokesmodel in August, does splurge on one item in her beauty regimen: Chanel perfume.

"I feel like you have to be ballsy to wear fragrance," she said. "It's like, I know that I like this smell, but maybe other people don't like it. The one scent I keep by my bed is Gardenia by Chanel ($110, chanel.com), but [Chanel] Chance ($105, chanel.com) is probably my all-time favorite."

One person who seems to have given his seal of approval on her perfume? Stone's current beau and The Amazing Spiderman costar, Andrew Garfield.

