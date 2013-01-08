Gangster Squad isn't getting rave notices, but its star Emma Stone sure is raking in the gushy reviews--at least when it comes to her premiere-night look.

PHOTOS: Emma Stone's hair evolutionThe 24-year-old actress, wearing a ravishing crimson Lanvin dress to the Jan. 7 premiere in Los Angeles, looked every inch the movie star she is. Her blond lob (a long bob) with blunt bangs perfectly framed her heavily (in a good way) made-up face. "I wanted to create a very glamorous look inspired by [her red dress]," said her makeup artist Rachel Goodwin. "I played with jewel tones on the eyes and lips and kept the skin looking dewy for a modern twist."

PHOTOS: Emma Stone's best red carpet moments

Here's everything you need to recreate her look:

Face: Chanel Base Lumière Illuminating Makeup Base, $42; Revlon Nearly Naked Makeup in Vanilla, $9.99; Chanel Soleil Tan De Chanel Bronzing Makeup Base, $48

Eyes: Revlon Luxurious Color Eyeliner in Sueded Brown, $9.99; Revlon PhotoReady Primer + Shadow in Pop Art (emerald green shade was used wet as a liner and dry as the shadow), $9.99; Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara in Noir, $30.00; Chanel Sculpting Eye Brow Pencil in Brun Natural, $29.00

Lips: Revlon Just Bitten Kissable Balm Stain in Rendezvous, $8.99 All products are available at www.revlon.com or www.chanel.com.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Emma Stone's Flawless Look at the Gangster Squad Premiere: All the Details