Emma Stone's Goth Premiere Look: Love It or Hate It?
Gwen Stacy goes goth!
Emma Stone vamped it up on the red carpet for the Amazing Spider-Man premiere in Paris on Wednesday in a black tulle gown from Gucci's Fall 2012 collection. She showed some skin through the design's sheer skirt and plunging neckline.
To pull the gothic-glam look together, Stone, 23, channeled the models' makeup look from the Feb. 22 Milan, Italy runway show with burgundy lips and flawless, porcelain-like skin.
The makeup pro for Gucci's runway show, Pat McGrath, explained to Allure.com of the models' intense makeup: "It's all about the bleached eyebrows and slightly paled-out skin with a dark lip—it's ethereal, but dark and strong."
In addition to Gucci, Stone's go-to designers for her Amazing Spider-Man press junket have included Elie Saab, Emilio Pucci and Lanvin.
Tell Us: What do you think of her vampy look on Wednesday?
