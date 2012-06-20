Emma Stone's Goth Premiere Look: Love It or Hate It?

Us Weekly

Gwen Stacy goes goth!

Emma Stone vamped it up on the red carpet for the Amazing Spider-Man premiere in Paris on Wednesday in a black tulle gown from Gucci's Fall 2012 collection. She showed some skin through the design's sheer skirt and plunging neckline.

To pull the gothic-glam look together, Stone, 23, channeled the models' makeup look from the Feb. 22 Milan, Italy runway show with burgundy lips and flawless, porcelain-like skin.

The makeup pro for Gucci's runway show, Pat McGrath, explained to Allure.com of the models' intense makeup: "It's all about the bleached eyebrows and slightly paled-out skin with a dark lip—it's ethereal, but dark and strong."

n addition to Gucci, Stone's go-to designers for her "Amazing Spider-Man" press junket have included Elie Saab, Emilio Pucci and Lanvin.

