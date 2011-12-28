While Jennifer Aniston's romance with Justin Theroux continues to heat up, her mane's popularity is cooling down.

For the second time this year, it's being reported that users searching for Emma Watson's cropped 'do outnumbered those looking for Aniston's shoulder-grazing one. And the British actress isn't the only one making the cut. Justin's Bieber's "swish" also topped the list.

"Hairstylists are being inundated with requests," the Wall Street Journal reports. "The enthusiasm plays out online, where the fastest-rising searches for celebrity haircuts on Google are for Ms. Watson and Mr. Bieber."

According to the Journal, these styles are evidence of a big shift in hair trends, since for women, "short hair hasn't been trendy since the '90s," and because men "may justifiably feel sheepish about asking for the cut.

