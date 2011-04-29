Emma Watson is personally setting the record straight on rumors that she was bullied out of Brown University.

The "Harry Potter" beauty, fed up with talk that constant teasing prompted her to leave school, took to her official website to quash the story once and for all.

"I felt the need to let you all know the reason I took a semester off from Brown had nothing to do with bullying as the media have been suggesting recently," she wrote. "I have never been bullied in my life and certainly never at Brown."

As for suggestions that her classmates mockingly referenced her role as brainy Hermione whenever she answered a question, Emma maintains, "This '10 points to Gryffindor' incident never even happened. I feel the need to say this because accusing Brown students of something as serious as bullying and this causing me to leave seems beyond unfair."

According to her rep, Watson plans to transfer to a different school in the fall to pursue an area of study not offered at the university, but it seems even she isn't sure where she'll end up.

"Please don't try and speculate about what I might do in September -- no one can possibly know because I don't even know yet! Like my other fellow Brown students, I am trying to figure out my third year and whether or not I will spend it abroad (this is common)."

As for the immediate future, "I am off to Pittsburgh soon to start 'The Perks of Being a Wallflower,'" shares Emma. "I've just got back from hanging out with Stephen Chbosky (the director and writer), Logan [Lerman] and Ezra [Miller] (the two other principal actors), and I already know this is going to be an incredible experience."

Concludes the actress, "I feel very lucky."

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Emma explains her college breather

Emma and other stars styling pixie cuts

Rites of passage for Emma and other stars