She's worn everything from Oscar de la Renta to Chanel on the red carpet and is the face of Lancome, but Emma Watson is less than impressed with her sartorial skills.

"My problem is that I am a little bit boring. I don't wear designer bags or big sunglasses," the "My Week With Marilyn" actress, 21, told the French version of Elle magazine.

PHOTOS: Emma Watson's style evolution

"When I don't have to play Emma Watson in public, I'd rather not put myself 'out there.' I have to be more careful with my look in my everyday life," she added.

One area where the "Harry Potter" star is willing to take a risk: her hair. In 2010, she stunned fans when she chopped it off and debuted a chic pixie cut.

PHOTOS: Emma and other stars who cut off their hair

"I knew it would be kind of a shock, but I had no idea that it would be that big," she told USA Today. "Like everyone would make this much fuss over it."

MORE FROM WONDERWALL:

Stylish Besties

30 Stylish Ladies

Short vs. Long Hair