Brown University just lost its most recognizable female student.

On Monday, Emma Watson announced she'll be temporarily leaving the Ivy League school to promote the final installment of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows."

"As you know, I love Brown and I love studying pretty much more than anything but recently I've had so much to juggle that being a student and fulfilling my other commitments has become a little impossible," she wrote on her official website.

"I've decided to take a bit of time off to completely finish my work on Harry Potter (the last one comes out this summer) and to focus on my other professional and acting projects," Watson, 20, continued. "I will still be working towards my degree... it's just going to take me a semester or two longer than I thought."

Before Watson enrolled at Brown University in September 2009, she also considered attending Trinity College, Cambridge, Yale University and Columbia.

