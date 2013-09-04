Emma Watson turns heads at GQ Men of the Year Awards for risky ensemble
By Chris Gardner
Emma Watson turned quite a few heads when she arrived to the GQ Men of the Year Awards at London's Royal Opera House on Tuesday. But was it for the right reasons? You decide! Cast your vote below on Watson's fashion-forward ensemble, featuring black trousers and a white bandeau top from Balenciaga's Resort 2014 collection. That midriff, however? That's all hers!
By Chris Gardner
Emma Watson turned quite a few heads when she arrived to the GQ Men of the Year Awards at London's Royal Opera House on Tuesday. But was it for the right reasons? You decide! Cast your vote below on Watson's fashion-forward ensemble, featuring black trousers and a white bandeau top from Balenciaga's Resort 2014 collection. That midriff, however? That's all hers!