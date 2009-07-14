In the July/August issue of Women's Health, Emmanuelle Chriqui (best known for her role as Sloan on "Entourage") gives her definition of American beauty, and, luckily enough for most of us, it doesn't necessarily have to do with blonde hair or blue eyes. In fact, looking at the accompanying photos of her, we'd sooner associate comeliness with exotic features and kind-of-hard-to-pronounce last names. Check out a few highlights from her interview below.

On America, the big melting pot. Or tossed salad. Or something like that:

"There's been a massive shift of consciousness. We have an African American president, there's been a huge influx of Latin talent in mainstream music and film, and there's a real audience for international films like "Slumdog Millionaire." Guess what? The girl next door isn't necessarily blonde and blue-eyed anymore. So I don't feel like I need to morph into that All-American thing."

Like a true California girl, she's in touch with that deep stuff, man:

"My spirituality happens to be a big part of my life. For example, I believe that we're constantly surrounded by energy; things we don't see that guide us. So I go to a healer who uses, among other things, essential oils to align my chakras [centers of energy, according to Indian medicine]. I think if you are open to this, it can be transformative; I've actually seen it in my own life. Of course, here [in California], this kind of stuff isn't considered all that weird."

On her American ingenuity, as skillfully applied to underwear:

"In elementary school I was always transforming stuff, like turning the top of [a pair of pantyhose] into a bandeau. It was my way of expressing myself."

On her girl crushes (well, they're actually more like lady crushes):

"To me, natural beauty means having a real sense of confidence. I just think that there is something so incredibly sexy about a woman who takes care of herself and doesn't try to bend to be something she's not, like Robin Wright Penn, Meryl Streep, and Diane Lane. And Kate WinsletI mean, my God! She's gotten even more beautiful with age!"

