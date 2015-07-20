Emma Watson was NOT targeted in a kidnapping plot, despite a report. A rep for the star says the claims are “unsubstantiated and untrue.”

According to The Sun, Watson was the “target of a sinister plot on the set of her latest movie.” The actress is currently filming the live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast" at Shepperton Studios outside London, and the British paper claims “two studio workers,” who are described as “cleaners from eastern Europe,” were “suspected of planning to either kidnap or rob” her. The tabloid alleges, however, that “the plot was foiled when a taxi driver overheard the pair talking.”

A so-called “source” is quoted as telling The Sun, “They said the two studio staff travelling in the cab were chatting in a foreign language, unaware that the driver could understand every word.” Out of “concern about her safety,” the source claims “the taxi staff reported what had been overheard after a night shoot.” “Film chiefs” were supposedly then informed, and “security was stepped up on Friday, with a guard posted outside Emma’s trailer.”

But, thankfully, Watson’s rep says there wasn’t any actual cause for alarm. In a statement, her spokesperson says, “The story was looked into by production and found to be unsubstantiated and untrue.” Local police also say they were never notified of any kind of threat.

Watson, unfortunately, has been involved in some scary incidents in the past. As Gossip Cop has reported, in 2012 a trespasser on the Long Island set of "Noah" went up to Watson and attempted to hand her a letter before being taken away by security. And back in 2010, a different man pleaded guilty to distributing fake nude photos of Watson, while she was also the subject of a naked picture hoax in 2014.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Emma Stone style evolution

Hairdos and don'ts: Emma Stone edition

Andrew Garfield on meeting Emma Stone