For every surprise, there's a snub! The 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations were announced Thursday, July 18, and while some stars are celebrating their surprise honors, others are left feeling snubbed.

PHOTOS: Emmy Awards -- Worst dressed stars of all time

Below, Us Weekly rounds up a few of the biggest snubs and surprises from the 2013 Emmys nominations. Tell Us: Which shows and stars would you add to the list?

PHOTOS: What all the stars wore to the 2012 Emmys

SNUBS

1. New Girl: Zooey Deschanel, Jack Johnson and Max Greenfield were all overlooked for nominations this year, and the Fox series itself was missing from the Outstanding Comedy Series category.

2. The Office: Despite airing their final season after 8 years, the NBC comedy failed to earn its stars Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer nominations in the major categories. To soften the blow, however, writer Greg Daniels did pick up an Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series nomination.

3. The Walking Dead: TV's gory, most-watched drama was left out of the nominations for Outstanding Drama Series.

4. The Americans: FX's drama series wasn't recognized for an Outstanding Drama Series nomination. Lead stars Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys were also missing in the Lead Actor and Actress categories.

5. Tatiana Maslany: The actress played seven different characters on the cult BBC America hit Orphan Black, but didn't score an Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series nod.

PHOTOS: Emmy Awards -- best dressed stars of all time

SURPRISES

1. House of Cards: The Netflix series made history by being the first online series to earn an Outsanding Drama Series nomination. In total the show, starring Kevin Spacey, earned nine nominations. Another Netflix series, Arrested Development, didn't earn an Outstanding Comedy Series nomination, but did pick up three other nods.

2. Adam Driver: One of the few male actors on HBO's Girls scored a nomination! In addition to Lena Dunham earning a nomination for Lead Actress and the show receiving a nod for Outstanding Comedy Series, Driver was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor. The actor stars as Adam Sackler, Hannah Horvath's (Dunham) on-again, off-again sex addict boyfriend.

3. Kerry Washington: The recently wed Scandal actress earned her first Emmy nomination for playing crisis manager Olivia Pope, which aired only seven episodes during its debut last year on ABC.

4. Connie Britton: The Nashville star picked up an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as country superstar Rayna James in the low-rating ABC show. Her costar, Hayden Panettiere, however, didn't earn a Supporting Actress nomination.

5. Jane Lynch: Though the Fox musical series has been absent from major categories for the past few seasons, Lynch scored an Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for her role as Coach Sue Sylvester. In the wake of the recent death of costar Cory Monteith, the nomination is an even more welcome surprise.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Emmy Awards Nominations 2013: Biggest Snubs and Surprises