BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- The producer of this year's Emmy Awards says it's a challenge to decide who to include in the ceremony's memorial tribute.

Executive producer Don Mischer said Friday that about three dozen stars and other industry notables are typically included in the "in memoriam" segment, although he says many more are deserving.

Mischer says he and the TV academy identify the late stars and other TV notables who will create an "emotional response" among Emmy viewers.

That drew a wry observation from Jimmy Kimmel, who will host the Sept. 23 Emmys on ABC. Kimmel said he loves that "even in death you're subject to a popularity contest."

Mischer says other than the host, the tribute segment consistently is the audience's favorite part of the Emmy telecast.