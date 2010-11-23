Emmy Rossum and Adam Duritz have ended their one-year relationship.

The "Phantom of the Opera" actress, 24, and the Counting Crows frontman, 46, were first spotted in October 2009, shortly after Rossum's ex-husband, music producer Jason Siegel, filed for divorce.

Rossum revealed that the couple split two months ago, according to USA Today.

However, the actress insists, "We're still very close friends."

