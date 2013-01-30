LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles prosecutors have charged country star Emmylou Harris with misdemeanor hit-and-run related to an accident last year.

The Grammy-winning singer was charged Wednesday for failing to exchange information with a driver whose car she hit on a freeway on Oct. 1.

A criminal complaint filed in Beverly Hills did not contain additional details about the accident or how much damage occurred.

A publicist for the 65-year-old singer didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

Harris has won a dozen Grammys for her solo work and collaborations with artists such as Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt, Alison Krauss and others.

Harris continues to tour and is scheduled to release an album of duets in late February.