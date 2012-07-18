And the nominees are. . .

Scandal's Kerry Washington and Jimmy Kimmel announced the nominations for the 64th annual Primetime Emmy Awards Thursday.

Kimmel will host this year's big show, airing live September 23 from L.A.'s NOKIA Theatre.

Read on for the full list of nominees and tell Us in the comments who should take home this year's top trophies!

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Amy Poehler, Parks and RecreationJulia Louis-Dreyfus, VeepZooey Deschanel, New GirlMelissa McCarthy, Mike & MollyLena Dunham, GirlsTina Fey, 30 Rock

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang TheoryLouis C.K., LouieAlec Baldwin, 30 RockLarry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Jon Cryer, Two and a Half Men

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang TheoryMerritt Wever, Nurse JackieJulie Bowen, Modern FamilyKristen Wiig, Saturday Night LiveSofia Vergara, Modern FamilyKathryn Joosten, Desperate Housewives

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ed O'Neill, Modern FamilyJesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern FamilyTy Burrell, Modern FamilyEric Stonestreet, Modern FamilyBill Hader, Saturday Night LiveMax Greenfield, New Girl

Outstanding Comedy Series

Modern FamilyLouieThe Big Bang TheoryVeep30 Rock

Curb

Girls

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Danes, HomelandJulianna Margulies, The Good WifeElisabeth Moss, Mad MenMichelle Dockery, Downton AbbeyGlenn Close, Damages

Kathy Bates, Harry's Law

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Bryan Cranston, Breaking BadJon Hamm, Mad Men

Damian Lewis, Homeland

Hugh Bonneville, Downton Abbey

Michael C. Hall, Dexter

Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Archie Panjabi, The Good WifeAnna Gunn, Breaking BadMaggie Smith, Downton AbbeyJoanne Froggatt, Downton AbbeyChristina Hendricks, Mad MenChristine Baranski, The Good Wife

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Aaron Paul, Breaking BadGiancarlo Esposito, Breaking BadBrendan Coyle, Downton AbbeyJim Carter, Downton AbbeyJared Harris, Mad MenPeter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones

Outstanding Drama Series

Mad MenGame of ThronesBreaking BadDownton AbbeyHomeland

Boardwalk Empire

Outstanding Made for TV Movie/MiniseriesAmerican Horror StoryGame ChangeHatfields and McCoysHemingway and GellhornLutherSherlock: Scandal in BelgraviaLeading Actor in a Made for TV Movie/MiniseriesWoody Harrelson, "Game Change"Clive Owen, "Hemingway & Gellhorn"Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia"Idris Elba, "Luther"Kevin Costner, "Hatfields & McCoys"Bill Paxton, "Hatfields & McCoys"Lead Actress in a Made for TV Movie/MiniseriesJulianne Moore, Game ChangeConnie Britton, American Horror StoryNicole Kidman, Hemingway & GellhornEmma Thompson, The Song of LunchAshley Judd, MissingOutstanding Reality-Competition ProgramThe Amazing RaceDancing With the StarsProject RunwaySo You Think You Can DanceTop ChefThe VoiceOutstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition ProgramTom Bergeron, Dancing With The StarsCat Deeley, So You Think You Can DancePhil Keoghan, The Amazing RaceRyan Seacrest, American IdolBetty White, Betty White's Off Their RockersOutstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy SeriesThe Colbert ReportThe Daily Show with Jon StewartJimmy Kimmel Live!Late Night with Jimmy FallonReal Time with Bill MaherSaturday Night Live

For the full list of 2012 nominees, visit Emmys.com.

