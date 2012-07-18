Emmys 2012: Who Got Nominated?
And the nominees are. . .
Scandal's Kerry Washington and Jimmy Kimmel announced the nominations for the 64th annual Primetime Emmy Awards Thursday.
Kimmel will host this year's big show, airing live September 23 from L.A.'s NOKIA Theatre.
Read on for the full list of nominees and tell Us in the comments who should take home this year's top trophies!
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Amy Poehler, Parks and RecreationJulia Louis-Dreyfus, VeepZooey Deschanel, New GirlMelissa McCarthy, Mike & MollyLena Dunham, GirlsTina Fey, 30 Rock
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang TheoryLouis C.K., LouieAlec Baldwin, 30 RockLarry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Don Cheadle, House of Lies
Jon Cryer, Two and a Half Men
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang TheoryMerritt Wever, Nurse JackieJulie Bowen, Modern FamilyKristen Wiig, Saturday Night LiveSofia Vergara, Modern FamilyKathryn Joosten, Desperate Housewives
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ed O'Neill, Modern FamilyJesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern FamilyTy Burrell, Modern FamilyEric Stonestreet, Modern FamilyBill Hader, Saturday Night LiveMax Greenfield, New Girl
Outstanding Comedy Series
Modern FamilyLouieThe Big Bang TheoryVeep30 Rock
Curb
Girls
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Claire Danes, HomelandJulianna Margulies, The Good WifeElisabeth Moss, Mad MenMichelle Dockery, Downton AbbeyGlenn Close, Damages
Kathy Bates, Harry's Law
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Bryan Cranston, Breaking BadJon Hamm, Mad Men
Damian Lewis, Homeland
Hugh Bonneville, Downton Abbey
Michael C. Hall, Dexter
Steve Buscemi, Boardwalk Empire
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Archie Panjabi, The Good WifeAnna Gunn, Breaking BadMaggie Smith, Downton AbbeyJoanne Froggatt, Downton AbbeyChristina Hendricks, Mad MenChristine Baranski, The Good Wife
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Aaron Paul, Breaking BadGiancarlo Esposito, Breaking BadBrendan Coyle, Downton AbbeyJim Carter, Downton AbbeyJared Harris, Mad MenPeter Dinklage, Game Of Thrones
Outstanding Drama Series
Mad MenGame of ThronesBreaking BadDownton AbbeyHomeland
Boardwalk Empire
Outstanding Made for TV Movie/MiniseriesAmerican Horror StoryGame ChangeHatfields and McCoysHemingway and GellhornLutherSherlock: Scandal in BelgraviaLeading Actor in a Made for TV Movie/MiniseriesWoody Harrelson, "Game Change"Clive Owen, "Hemingway & Gellhorn"Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia"Idris Elba, "Luther"Kevin Costner, "Hatfields & McCoys"Bill Paxton, "Hatfields & McCoys"Lead Actress in a Made for TV Movie/MiniseriesJulianne Moore, Game ChangeConnie Britton, American Horror StoryNicole Kidman, Hemingway & GellhornEmma Thompson, The Song of LunchAshley Judd, MissingOutstanding Reality-Competition ProgramThe Amazing RaceDancing With the StarsProject RunwaySo You Think You Can DanceTop ChefThe VoiceOutstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition ProgramTom Bergeron, Dancing With The StarsCat Deeley, So You Think You Can DancePhil Keoghan, The Amazing RaceRyan Seacrest, American IdolBetty White, Betty White's Off Their RockersOutstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy SeriesThe Colbert ReportThe Daily Show with Jon StewartJimmy Kimmel Live!Late Night with Jimmy FallonReal Time with Bill MaherSaturday Night Live
For the full list of 2012 nominees, visit Emmys.com.
This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Emmys 2012: Who Got Nominated?
